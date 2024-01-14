Simmons tallied 50 tackles (33 solo), including a sack, and added an interception that he returned for a touchdown over 17 games during the regular season.

Simmons joined the Giants via trade in August after having been a starter for the Cardinals each of the previous two seasons. With Micah McFadden working up to a full-time starting role in his sophomore campaign, Simmons was relegated to rotational work, and he consequently finished with career-low marks in defensive snaps, tackles and sacks. Simmons' strengths are versatility (he is also capable of playing in the secondary) and durability (he hasn't missed a game in four NFL seasons), but he's yet to fully live up to his potential. The Giants parted ways with Wink Martindale in January, and whether or not the team elects to try to bring back Simmons -- who is in unrestricted free agent -- may depend on the vision of the new defensive coordinator.