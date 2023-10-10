Simmons posted nine tackles (seven solo) Sunday in a loss to Miami.
Simmons finished second on New York in tackles behind Bobby Okereke. He played every one of the Giants' defensive snaps, moving into a starting role in the absence of Micah McFadden (ankle). Simmons would presumably have an every-down role again if McFadden has to miss Week 6.
