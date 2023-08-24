The Cardinals are trading Simmons to the Giants for a 2024 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Simmons was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He's started 37 of 50 games through three years en route to 16 pass defenses, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions, but he was a liability against the run while playing linebacker and the Cardinals also seemed displeased with his performance as a safety and then slot corner. Giants DC Wink Martindale might be able to find a better role for Simmons, a 25-year-old who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at 238 pounds three years ago after a prolific college career at Clemson.