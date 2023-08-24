The Giants plan on using Simmons at linebacker, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants acquired Simmons from the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. He started 37 of 50 games across three years for Arizona and tallied 258 tackles (181 solo), 16 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered in the process. During that time he bounced around between linebacker and safety. It looks like the Giants plan on using him as the former when he arrives in New York.