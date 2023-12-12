Simmons (ankle) is active for the Giants' game against the Packers on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Simmons was dealing with an ankle injury during the team's bye week but is now officially good to go. The 2020 first-round pick 35 tackles (24 solo) and a pick six in 12 games played this season.
