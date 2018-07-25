Giants' Izaah Lunsford: Inks deal with Big Blue

Lunsford signed with the Giants on Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Lunsford spent the entirety of the 2017 season as a member of the Green Bay practice squad. At just 24 years old, Lunsford holds a bit of upside given the unknown. However, at this point in time his value among the defensive front seems limited at best.

