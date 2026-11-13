McCarthy completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding six rushes for 34 yards in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

McCarthy continued to look like a competent NFL signal-caller in his third start for the Giants, posting a new career high in passing yards and adding a new season high in rushing yardage. McCarthy's one touchdown pass was a critical one, as he hit Isaiah Likely over the middle for a 66-yard score just before the midway point of the fourth quarter to erase a 17-14 deficit. McCarthy has displayed excellent chemistry with his top targets, and he'll look to keep his hot streak going against a pass-funnel Jaguars defense in a Week 11 home matchup on Sunday, Nov. 22.