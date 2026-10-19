McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Saints, completing 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

After Winston tossed his second pick of the game, this one in New York territory, New Orleans turned the ensuing possession into a two-play TD drive to go ahead 34-10. McCarthy stepped in and immediately threw an INT of his own on his first drive, but he settled in after that and led the Giants on three straight scoring drives as they mounted a desperate, but ultimately unsuccessful, comeback. It's not clear which QB will get the start in Week 7 against the Texans, but coach John Harbaugh may view a Week 8 bye as a better time to make a permanent switch to McCarthy.