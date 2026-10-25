McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes for 252 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over the Texans. He added one yard on his only carry.

Making his first start of the season, McCarthy was efficient in getting the Giants into position to score, but all four of their touchdowns came on the ground -- including a one-yard plunge by the man he replaced under center, Jameis Winston, in the second quarter. The victory alone was enough to keep McCarthy in the starting job, and after a bye he'll gear up for a Week 9 clash with the Eagles.