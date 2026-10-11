McCarthy is serving as the Giants No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jake Haener backed up Jameis Winston last week versus the Cardinals, but he's inactive as New York's third quarterback for Sunday's contest. The No. 2 job is now officially McCarthy's after having a couple weeks to familiarize himself with a new playbook after being acquired from the Vikings in late September. Winston remains the starter for now, but McCarthy seems likely to get a look at some point this year for the Giants.