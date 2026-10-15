Giants head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that he plans to keep using McCarthy in a change-of-pace role behind starting quarterback Jameis Winston in an effort to take advantage of McCarthy's scrambling ability, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Acquired from the Vikings on Sept. 28, McCarthy has suited up for both of the Giants' ensuing two games but didn't make his team debut until this past Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Commanders. He ended up replacing Winston under center for five snaps, gaining two yards on two carries and having two of the plays wiped out by penalties. Despite the meager returns in his package of plays last week, McCarthy looks like he'll remain a marginal part of the game plan in Week 6 against the Saints. Harbaugh has given no indication that McCarthy will take over for Winston as the team's starter anytime soon.