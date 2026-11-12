McCarthy (hip pointer) is "good to go" and isn't expected to be limited for Thursday's game against the Commanders, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

McCarthy missed much of the third quarter of this past Sunday's win at Philadelphia due to a hip pointer but was able to return to action, completing 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing four times for 22 yards. Considering he ended Week 10 prep with back-to-back full practices, he seemingly was in the clear for Thursday's matchup, and Palmer's report indicates McCarthy will take on every rep, leaving Jameis Winston as the No. 2 QB, and on the sidelines Thursday.