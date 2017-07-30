Thomas (knee) was placed on the PUP list Friday, Michael Elsen of Giants.com reports. "We are playing it smart with him," coach Ben McAdoo said. "We'll see how it goes. He is making progress. He is not where we want him to be yet. Hopefully, it is not anything that takes too long."

Thomas was expected to be cleared for training camp, but it sounds like the Giants are going to play it safe with him and give Thomas some more time off to strengthen his knee. He'll likely be eased back into the action once cleared to practice, but he's currently not expected to be in danger of missing any regular season action. Thomas is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of last season.