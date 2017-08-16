Giants' J.T. Thomas: Returns from PUP list
The Giants activated Thomas (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.
Thomas, who suffered a torn ACL last season, was originally expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp. However, his recovery has taken a little longer than expected. Expect the Giants to ease him back into action.
