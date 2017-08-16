Play

The Giants activated Thomas (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.

Thomas, who suffered a torn ACL last season, was originally expected to be ready for the beginning of training camp. However, his recovery has taken a little longer than expected. Expect the Giants to ease him back into action.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories