Thomas is out for the remainder of Monday's game with a groin injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

The Giants came into the contest thinner than usual at linebacker so the team will have to reach deep into the roster to find a replacement. From the looks of it, Curtis Grant, who was promoted to the active roster just prior to the game, could be the guy to fill in.

