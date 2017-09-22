Giants' J.T. Thomas: Sitting out Week 3
Thomas (groin) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.
Thomas suffered some sort of groin injury this past Monday against the Lions. His absence should open up more snaps for Keenan Robinson and Curtis Grant.
More News
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Ruled out for remainder of Monday's contest•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Returns from PUP list•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Out for the year•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Activated from PUP list•
-
Giants' J.T. Thomas: Placed on PUP list•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...