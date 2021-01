Sheard had 19 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble across nine games with the Giants in 2020.

Sheard also played one game for the Jaguars in 2020, in which he recorded one defended pass. The veteran linebacker put forth his worst statistical season in terms of both sacks and tackles in 2020, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.