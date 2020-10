Peppers (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants are challenged with facing the prolific Dak Prescott and his talented array of passing-game weapons Sunday, so it's certainly encouraging Peppers is able to take the field. The four-year veteran, who has 10 tackles on the campaign, hasn't played since logging nine snaps against the 49ers in Week 3 before departing with his injury.