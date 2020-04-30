Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Big Blue picks up fifth-year option
The Giants picked up Peppers' (back) fifth-year option for 2021 Wednesday.
The 24-year-old missed the final five games of the season after suffering a transverse process fracture in his back, but he still almost set career highs in tackles (76) and passes defensed (five), and he also forced three fumbles. Peppers was acquired from the Browns in March 2019 and is New York's best playmaker in the secondary, so it was expected the team would pick up the option.
