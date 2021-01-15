Peppers notched 91 tackles (57 solo), 2.5 sacks, 11 defended passes and one interception across 15 games with the Giants in 2020.

Peppers also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He set new career-best marks in terms of both stops and passes defensed. The 25-year-old is slated to play out the final year of his rookie deal under a $6.8 million contract in 2021, during which time he'll handle his usual starting role at strong safety. Peppers' tackle numbers provide him with some consistency in IDP formats, but his lack of sacks caps his fantasy upside.