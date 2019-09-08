Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Cramping up Sunday
Peppers left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with cramps, but is expected to return, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Peppers had to be helped off the field due to injury, but as evidenced by this news, is just dealing with cramps. Before he officially returns, however, Michael Thomas should continue to fill in at the strong safety position.
