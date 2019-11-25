Play

Peppers (hip) suffered a transverse process fracture during Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Peppers was forced to exit Sunday's contest during the end of the second quarter. His recovery timetable could range between one and three weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Michael Thomas stands to play an increased role in New York's secondary as long as Peppers remains sidelined, while Golden Tate (concussion) and Darius Slayton field punt returns.

