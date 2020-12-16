site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Double-digit tackles Sunday
Peppers recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble across 79 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Peppers had his highest single-game tackle total of the year on Sunday, bringing his season total to 74 tackles (49 solo). He'll look to continue to rack up the tackles Sunday against the Browns.
