Peppers (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salmone of the Giants' official site reports.

Peppers couldn't suit up for New York's loss to the Rams in Week 4, but after now having resumed practicing on a limited basis is looks like he has a fair shot to play in Dallas. If Peppers is able to take the field without any restrictions Sunday, he should slot back into his usual every-down role at strong safety.