Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Eight tackles in loss
Peppers recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Peppers has consistently produced tackles through seven contests this season. His every-down role in the Giants' secondary provides him with a safe floor in IDP formats.
More News
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Totals 10 tackles•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Takes pick back in win•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Helps Giants get first win of 2019•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Strong effort not enough•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Cramping up Sunday•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Impressing coaching staff early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...