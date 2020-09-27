Peppers is in the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's game against San Francisco, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Peppers appeared to suffered the injury on a field goal attempt by the 49ers, as he was rolled up on his ankle. As long as Peppers is sidelined, look for Nate Ebner to take over as the team's strong safety.
More News
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Hopeful for breakout•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Big Blue picks up fifth-year option•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Hits injured reserve•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Season could be over•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Still not practicing•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Won't face Packers•