Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Generates six stops
Peppers tallied six tackles -- 1.5 for a loss -- and a pass breakup in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
Peppers played all 65 defensive snaps as he normally does. The third-year pro's only eight tackles shy of the career-high 79 stops he posted last season with the Browns, and he's on pace to hit triple-digits in the category. He'll enjoy a week of rest before taking on the Bears in Week 12.
