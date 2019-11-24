Play

Peppers (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's unclear how Peppers suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. Peppers will be a big loss to the defense, and as long as he's sidelined, Michael Thomas would be in line to see the strong safety reps.

