Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Helps Giants get first win of 2019
Peppers logged eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's dramatic win over the Buccaneers.
Peppers played 77 defensive snaps in the win and continues to look like the real deal on the back end of New York's defense. On top of his eight tackles, Peppers also finished the game with one pass defended. If he can find a way to snag a few more interceptions, the 23-year-old's value, in IDP formats, will increase exponentially.
