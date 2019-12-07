Play

Peppers (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old's season ultimately ends just shy of hitting a number of career highs, as the safety was easily on pace to surpass his 2018 tackle and interception totals despite playing in just 11 games. A key member of the team's underwhelming defense, expect Peppers to a mainstay as the Giants continue to add and develop their young secondary.

