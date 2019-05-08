Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher hinted Wednesday that Peppers could fill multiple roles this season, saying: "Jabrill is a highly-ascending player in this league. A guy that has flexibility to play strong safety, he can come down into the box and play some money [hybrid linebacker].", Art Stapleton of Northjersey.com reports.

Peppers was shipped to New York in a blockbuster trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. The fact that the coaching staff has already entertained the idea of playing him in multiple positions would add to his fantasy value, especially if he gets some snaps as a linebacker in nickel or dime formations. Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey revealed Wednesday that the Michigan product will see kickoff and punt return duties this season as well.