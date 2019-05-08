Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Impressing coaching staff early
Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher hinted Wednesday that Peppers could fill multiple roles this season, saying: "Jabrill is a highly-ascending player in this league. A guy that has flexibility to play strong safety, he can come down into the box and play some money [hybrid linebacker].", Art Stapleton of Northjersey.com reports.
Peppers was shipped to New York in a blockbuster trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. The fact that the coaching staff has already entertained the idea of playing him in multiple positions would add to his fantasy value, especially if he gets some snaps as a linebacker in nickel or dime formations. Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey revealed Wednesday that the Michigan product will see kickoff and punt return duties this season as well.
More News
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Packaged in deal for OBJ•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Active Week 16•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Receives questionable tag•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Absent from practice•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Records first sack and interception•
-
Browns' Jabrill Peppers: Returns to Thursday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, breakdown
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...