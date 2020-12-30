Peppers (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Peppers has been a key cog in New York's defense with 22 tackles over the past three weeks. Considering the Giants can still make the playoffs with a win over Dallas on Sunday coupled with a Washington loss to Philadelphia, the starting strong safety will likely do everything in his power to be out there on game day.
