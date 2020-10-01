Peppers (ankle) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Dan Salomone of Giants.com reports.
There was promising news earlier in the week when Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported that Peppers would not require surgery after suffering an in-game injury against the 49ers. His status for a Week 4 road trip to Los Angeles seems cloudy at the moment, however, as he's logged consecutive DNPs between Wednesday and Thursday. If Peppers is unable to play in a matchup against the Rams' top-10 pass offense, 31-year-old Nate Ebner would likely see an increase in usage.