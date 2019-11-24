Play

Peppers (hip) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers suffered the injury at the end of the first half when he got hit on a kickoff return. He was seen in significant pain in the locker room following the loss, but is hoping the injury is something he can play through. Expect the team to have an official word following Monday's MRI.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories