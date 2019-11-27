Play

Peppers (back) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers is nursing a transverse process fracture sustained during Sunday's loss to the Bears. He suffered the injury during a kickoff return at the end of the second quarter. The 24-year-old appears to be in danger of missing up to three weeks, during which time Michael Thomas will likely take over at strong safety. The Giants will also rely on Golden Tate (concussion) and Darius Slayton to handle punt returns in Peppers' stead.

