Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Notches season high 12 tackles
Peppers racked up a season high 12 tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed and a forced fumble in Monday's 37-18 win over the Giants.
Peppers has posted double-digit tackles in two of the Giants' last four games, and he's also forced a trio of fumbles over the team's past five contests. He'll look to maintain the momentum on the road in Week 10 against a struggling Jets offense.
