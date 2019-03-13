Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Packaged in deal for OBJ
The Browns traded Peppers to the Giants along with a 2019 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round pick in exchange for Odell Beckham on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It was a blockbuster trade since Beckham is one of the top wide receivers in the league, but Peppers fills a much needed vacancy at safety for the Giants after Landon Collins agreed to a deal with the Redskins. Derrick Kindred is the favorite to fill into Peppers starting role on the Browns defense. Peppers had a solid sophomore season in 2018, compiling 79 tackles, a sack, five pass breakups and an interception. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract.
