Peppers (ankle) doesn't have an official timetable for his return and is considered day-to-day, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
The 24-year-old sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and it remains to be seen if he'll miss any games. Peppers' status for Week 4 should receive some clarity once the Giants return to practice later in the week.
More News
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Sprains ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Exits contest Sunday•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Hopeful for breakout•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Big Blue picks up fifth-year option•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Hits injured reserve•
-
Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Season could be over•