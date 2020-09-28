Peppers (ankle) doesn't have an official timetable for his return and is considered day-to-day, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 24-year-old sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and it remains to be seen if he'll miss any games. Peppers' status for Week 4 should receive some clarity once the Giants return to practice later in the week.