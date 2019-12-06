Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday it's possible Peppers (back) is placed on injured reserve, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was expected to miss up to three weeks after suffering the transverse process fracture Week 12 against the Bears, but it appears the team could hold him out the remainder of the season. Peppers has yet to practice since suffering the injury. Julian Love should continue to fill in at strong safety for the Giants.