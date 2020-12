Peppers made five tackles (three solo), a sack and two pass breakups in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.

Peppers boasts a diversified stat line. Through 11 games, the 2017 first-round pick has recorded 61 tackles (42 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Peppers handles an every-down role, and he occasionally returns punts, too. He's within reach of career highs across all notable categories.