Peppers suffered a low-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and will have further tests to establish a timeline for his return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

It's encouraging that Peppers avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain, but he still could miss a game or two depending on what the tests reveal. The Michigan product has looked good as a punt returner this season, and he's recorded 10 tackles as a safety. If he's forced to miss any time, Golden Tate will likely return punts while Nate Ebner logs more snaps at safety.