Play

Peppers (back) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers is nursing a transverse process fracture, the severity of which kept him from suiting up against the Packers in Week 13. The strong safety and punt returner will have two more opportunities to up his level of activity ahead of Monday's divisional tilt against the Eagles, but he's currently trending in the wrong direction.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories