Peppers logged seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Peppers saw all but one defensive snap in the game, including logging seven punt return yards on special teams. The 2017 first-round pick was one of the lone bright spots in a tough game, as he didn't allow a catch on passes he defended. Peppers and the Giants will return home to face the Bills for Week 2, who are coming off three turnovers Sunday against the Jets.

