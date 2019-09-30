Peppers recorded six total tackles, two pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown in Sunday's win over Washington.

Peppers' pick-six came in the third quarter when he jumped a receiver's route and ran 32 yards into the end zone. The former Brown has been on the field for all but one of the defense's plays this season and has racked up 27 total tackles, three pass breakups, an interception and a score through the season's first four games.