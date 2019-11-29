Peppers (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Peppers is in danger of missing multiple weeks due to a transverse process fracture, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Michael Thomas stands to take over at strong safety in Peppers' stead while Darius Slayton will handle punt returns with Golden Tate (concussion) also sidelined.