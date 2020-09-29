Peppers' (ankle) injury won't require surgery, and he could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Rams depending on how his ankle responds in practice this week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Peppers had tests done on his low-ankle sprain Monday, and the results were encouraging. The play-making safety should be considered questionable for Sunday's trip to Los Angeles at this time, though we should get a better idea of his status based on Peppers' practice participation throughout the week.