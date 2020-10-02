Peppers (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Julian Love (knee) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, so the Giants should at least have one of their two starting safeties available. Peppers injured his ankle after playing only nine defensive snaps in last week's loss to the 49ers, leaving Love and Logan Ryan as the safety duo. Peppers also handles punt returns, but the Giants didn't need a replacement last week because the Niners finished every drive with a touchdown or field-goal attempt. Starting wide receivers Golden Tate and Darius Slayton are the other guys listed as punt returners on the depth chart on the team website.