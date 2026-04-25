The Giants selected Kelly in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 193rd overall.

Kelly started all 25 games over his final two seasons at BYU and piled up 106 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He's smart and instinctive with serious physicality, and he's an intriguing athlete with a 4.57 40-yard dash despite being slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds. Kelly's high motor should command special-teams reps immediately while he continues to develop in a crowded linebacker room in New York.