The Giants agreed to terms with Stoll on a one-year contract Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021, Stoll ended up carving out a role with the Eagles, appearing in 50 of 51 regular-season games for Philly over the last three seasons. He recorded 20 catches for 183 scoreless yards on 27 targets in that span. In New York, Stoll will slide in behind Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger.