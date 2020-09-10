Giants' Jackson Barton: Nabbed by Giants By RotoWire Staff Sep 9, 2020 at 10:38 pm ET1 min read The Giants claimed Barton off waivers from the Chiefs on Sunday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.Barton didn't play an NFL snap in 2019 with the Chiefs, but the Giants view him as depth to begin the season. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now